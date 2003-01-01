Trade unions do have power!

Our project “Trade Unions in Transformation” shifts the narrative about trade unions. Moving away from the standard depiction of unions as victims of globalization, we highlight that unions do have agency and power - even as the labour movement is under attack all around the world.

However, trade unions are neither helpless nor passive! Unions change, innovate and pursue new strategies! By doing so, they achieve material and political gains for the workers they represent - and demonstrate how labour can and already does shape globalization. All 26 stories collected here demonstrate that numerous unions succeeded in mobilizing and making use of their power resources.

The Power Resources Approach (El planteamiento de los recursos del poder) distinguishes four types of power unions can draw from and serves as the conceptual framework of our case studies. Their short versions can be found in our new publication: Trade Unions in Transformation - Success stories from all over the world.

We hope that the stories of “Trade Unions in Transformation” will inspire workers to rediscover your union’s power resources and help to mobilize them!

