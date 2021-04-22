Trade unions in transformation 4.0

All over the world, technology is changing the world of work. In industry, new manufacturing technologies are driving more automation and pushing rationalisation. Service sectors are being transformed through the use of apps, digital platforms, Big Data and artificial intelligence.

Powerful new transnational digital companies have emerged and are beginning to shape the global economy with their strategies of "creative destruction" often undermining established labour rights.

The new world of digital work is restructuring power relations between capital and labour.

It is having a clear impact on the power of workers to negotiate decent working conditions. Organised labour is put on the defensive, as the trend towards informal, precarious and outsourced work has been intensifying. This would appear to suggest that workers' power is in decline.