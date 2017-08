About #DigitalCapitalism

Digitalization is permeating more and more areas of our economy.

Are we witnessing an economic revolution?

Or is capitalism just getting a makeover?

Will this process result in prosperity and participation for all or inequality and social regression?

What do politicians have to do to shape digital capitalism so as to bring social progress for everyone?

That and more is what we want to discuss together with politicians, business, trade unions, academia and civil society.